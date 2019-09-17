5 homes burglarized in 2 days on North Side: police

A burglar has broken into five homes in two days in the North Center and Roscoe Village areas on the North Side, according to Chicago police.

The burglar has been getting into the homes through unlocked windows, police said. Often, the suspect gets inside by pushing in an air conditioning unit.

The burglaries all happened during daytime hours Sept. 12 and Sept. 13, police said. They happened in:

The 2400 block of West Hutchinson Street;

The 2100 block of West Irving Park Road;

The 3500 block of North Damen Avenue;

The 4100 block of North Wolcott Avenue; and

The 1400 block of West Hutchinson Street.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.