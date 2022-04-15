5 hurt, 2 seriously, Dan Ryan Expressway crash near Chinatown

Five people were injured when two cars crashed on the Dan Ryan Expressway Thursday night near Chinatown.

Just before 10 p.m., two cars collided on a Dan Ryan feeder ramp, according to Chicago fire officials.

Two people were transported to Stroger Hospital where they were listed in serious to critical condition, officials said.

Two others were taken to Insight Hospital & Medical Center Chicago and a man was transported to Rush Medical Center, according to CFD.

They were all listed in fair to serious condition.