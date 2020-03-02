5 in custody after Calumet Heights police chase ends in Bishop Ford crash

Five people were arrested Sunday after a police chase that started in Calumet Heights on the South Side ended with a crash on the Bishop Ford Freeway in south suburban Dolton.

Authorities began pursuing a vehicle that may be connected to a homicide investigation at 8:37 p.m. near 95th Street and Stony Island Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Illinois State Police began assisting with the pursuit when it reached 111th Street on southbound I-94, according to a statement from Sgt. Woodrow Montgomery, a state police spokesman.

The driver eventually lost control and crashed the vehicle into a light pole on the exit ramp to westbound Dolton Road, authorities said. Five people were taken into custody.

Area South detectives are investigating.