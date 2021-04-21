Expand / Collapse search
5 injured, 2 fatally, in Hammond crash

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Hammond
Sun-Times Media Wire

HAMMOND, Ind. - Two people were killed and three more injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Hammond, Indiana.

The crash happened about 3:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Calumet Avenue, according to Hammond police.

Isaiah Cunningham, 21, was driving north when, for an unknown reason, he swerved into another lane and hit another northbound vehicle, police said.

He then lost control of his car and veered into oncoming traffic, striking a southbound vehicle, police said.

He and his passenger, Arianna Robinson, 22, were both pronounced dead at the scene, the Lake County, Indiana, coroner’s office said.

Three more people were hospitalized with injuries not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

Cunningham lived in Chicago and Robinson in Dolton, the coroner’s office said. Autopsies ruled both their deaths an accident.

Police said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.