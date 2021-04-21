5 injured, 2 fatally, in Hammond crash

Two people were killed and three more injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Hammond, Indiana.

The crash happened about 3:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Calumet Avenue, according to Hammond police.

Isaiah Cunningham, 21, was driving north when, for an unknown reason, he swerved into another lane and hit another northbound vehicle, police said.

He then lost control of his car and veered into oncoming traffic, striking a southbound vehicle, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

He and his passenger, Arianna Robinson, 22, were both pronounced dead at the scene, the Lake County, Indiana, coroner’s office said.

Advertisement

Three more people were hospitalized with injuries not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

Cunningham lived in Chicago and Robinson in Dolton, the coroner’s office said. Autopsies ruled both their deaths an accident.

Police said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.