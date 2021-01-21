5 injured in Garfield Ridge crash

Five people were hospitalized Wednesday night following a crash in Garfield Ridge on the Southwest Side.

A dark-gray Chevy Impala was driving north about 9:35 p.m. in the 4900 block of South Cicero Avenue, when the driver veered into oncoming traffic and struck a gold Cadillac Escalade head-on, Chicago police said.

An approaching red Toyota Rav 4 was not able to stop in time and also struck the gold Escalade, police said.

Five people sustained serious injuries in the crash, police said. Three people were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and two people were brought to Stroger Hospital.