5 injured, including 2 kids in South Deering car crash

Two kids and two adults were injured in a car crash in South Deering Thursday night.

Police said a 23-year-old woman was traveling southbound in her car in the 9500 block of South Stony Island just after 8 p.m. Traveling with her were two boys - a 3-year-old and 4-year-old.

The woman struck the passenger side of a black Kia crossover that was traveling northbound, attempting to make a left turn, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

The woman sustained minor injuries and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition. The two children also suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.

A 65-year-old man was the only person in the Kia, police said. The man sustained minor injuries and was taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 NEWSLETTER

Police said a third car was also struck by the striking vehicle, and was only occupied by a male, whose age is unknown. The male sustained minor injuries and was transported to Christ Hospital in good condition.

Advertisement

Citations are pending, police said.