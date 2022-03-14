5 juveniles arrested in connection to Markham carjacking, robbery

Five juveniles have been arrested in connection to a carjacking and strong-armed robbery in Markham.

At about 12:51 a.m. Sunday, an Automated License Plate Reader alerted the Illinois State Police Emergency Response Network and broadcasted information about a vehicle carjacked in Markham.

An Illinois State Police Trooper located the vehicle near 167th Street and Pulaski Road.

Five juvenile suspects exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot, ISP said.

ISP units responded, and after a brief foot pursuit, took all five juveniles into custody.

"ISP will continue to focus all efforts on apprehending criminals who repeatedly break the law," stated ISP District Chicago Captain David Keltner. "Our mission is to make Illinois a safer place and by working together with our law enforcement partners and increasing our presence in the Chicago area we can accomplish the goal."

No further information was made available by police.