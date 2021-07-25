5 men shot in Austin

Five men were wounded in a shooting early Sunday in Austin on the Northwest Side.

They were gathered in the backyard of a home about 12:30 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Race Avenue when a male suspect entered and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The men, 23, 30, 36, 48 and 50, suffered gunshot wounds to the lower body, police said. They were transported to Stroger and Mt. Sinai hospitals, where they were stabilized.

No other details were immediately available.

Area Four detectives are investigating.