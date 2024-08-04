5 men wounded in shooting on Chicago's South Side

Five men were wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood.

Police said the shooting happened around 5:06 a.m. in the 5100 block of South Calumet Avenue.

The victims, whose ages range from 24 to 32, showed up to University of Chicago Hospital with gunshot wounds to various parts of their bodies. All five are listed in good condition.

Area One detectives are investigating the incident, but the victims have been uncooperative with police, officials said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Chicago Police Department.