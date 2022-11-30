5 people found dead in Buffalo Grove home
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. - Five people were found dead in a home in an affluent Chicago suburb Wednesday morning.
At 11:12 a.m., Buffalo Grove police were dispatched to a single-family residence in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace for a call of a well-being check on a woman, authorities said.
When officers arrived, they were unable to make contact with anyone inside the home.
Police determined that forced entry was necessary and a sweep of the home was conducted, authorities said.
Five people were found deceased at that time.
According to preliminary information, police believe this was a domestic-related incident.
There is no threat to the public, authorities said.
The names of the deceased individuals are not being released at this time.