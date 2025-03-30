5 people shot, 2 dead, in NW Indiana bar, police say

Five people were shot, two fatally, early Sunday morning at a bar in Northwest Indiana.

The incident happened at Portside Pub on Indianapolis Boulevard in Hammond, according to the Hammond Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of gunfire at the bar around 4 a.m. and found five individuals who had been shot at the scene.

Two of the victims died at the scene.

Three of the victims were taken to local hospitals. Two of them were in serious condition while the third had been stabilized.

While Indianapolis Boulevard remained open in both directions, one southbound lane was temporarily closed as officers continued their investigation.

Police said the shooting appeared to be domestic in nature.

What we don't know:

Still, it was unclear exactly what led to the shooting or if the shooter and victims knew each other.

The identities of the victims were not released pending the notification of next of kin.

What you can do:

Hammon police urge anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact Det. Lt. Marc Ferry at 219-852-2906.