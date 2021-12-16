5 proposals heard for Chicago's first casino

Bidders for Chicago's first casino are showing their cards, and how they can deliver the biggest economic payout.

There were five proposals heard Thursday by three bidders: Hard Rock, Bally's Corporation and billionaire Neil Bluhm and his Rush Street Gaming Company.

The casino is expected to generate about $1 billion annually.

"We are not going to waste this opportunity. We are going to maximize it for the benefit of our residents to make sure that we secure our financial future, but also demonstrate to the world that Chicago is on the move and the place to be," said Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Lightfoot says she wants final council approval by the end of this fiscal quarter, and the casino up and running by 2025.