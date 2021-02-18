5 puppies die after being left outside animal shelter in below-freezing temperatures

Deputies are asking for the public’s help with identifying a woman who left a box of puppies outside of a Kentucky animal shelter in below-freezing temperatures, causing five of the nine puppies to die.

In surveillance video released by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 16, a woman carrying a basket can be seen walking up to the front porch of the L.I.F.E. House for Animals rescue in Frankfort, Kentucky on Feb. 13 at 10:50 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

What is not so easily seen in the video footage is that the basket is filled with nine newborn puppies. A blanket can be seen lining the inside of the basket, but "no other protection" was provided to shield the puppies from the elements, according to authorities.

Temperatures reached lows of 23 degrees in Frankfort the evening the puppies were abandoned, according to Weather.com.

An employee of the animal shelter discovered the puppies nearly nine hours later at 7:30 a.m. the following day. Five of the nine did not survive.

"The remaining puppies were taken by volunteers to Ohio and united with a female dog who was able to nourish them. At this time they continue to be cared for by volunteers," the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

The surviving puppies were taken to the All Dogs Come From Heaven Rescue and are being nursed by a foster dog mom, Lexi, according to the rescue’s Facebook page.

Law enforcement officials said they are looking to press criminal charges against the unidentified woman in the video.

Anyone who is able to identify the woman seen in the video can do so anonymously by calling 502-320-3306 or 502-875-8740. Any tips can also be submitted to the sheriff’s office on Facebook Messenger.

"Anyone who may need to surrender an animal for any reason after business hours should contact our dispatch center at 502-875-8582. Our deputies can assist with appropriate care and housing of said animals," the sheriff’s office stated.

Storyful contributed to this report.