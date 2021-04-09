5 seriously hurt in Stony Island Avenue crash

Five people were seriously injured in a traffic crash Friday morning in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.

A car occupied by three people in their 20s struck another car about 7:30 a.m. at Stony Island Avenue and 87th Street, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

Two women in the other car, ages 70 and 63, were gravely injured in the crash, according to preliminary information from police.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Three others, all in their 20s, were taken to hospitals in serious condition, according to police and Chicago fire spokesman Larry Merritt.