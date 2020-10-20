5 shot, 1 fatally, Monday across Chicago

Five people were shot, one of them fatally, Monday in Chicago.

In the day’s only reported fatal shooting a 36-year-old man was killed at a South Side gas station, according to police.

He was in the 7000 block of South State Street, when a gunman came up at 12:50 p.m. and fired shots, striking him in the chest and groin, Chicago police said in a statement.

A BP gas station is located in that block.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

In non-fatal shootings, a 34-year-old man was shot in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

About 11:50 p.m. he was walking in the 2700 block of West 66th Street, when someone walked up to him and fired shots, police said.

He was struck in the abdomen and back and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he is in fair condition, police said.

A man was wounded in a shooting in West Garfield Park.

The 33-year-old was on the sidewalk about 8:20 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Gladys Avenue when someone pulled up in a vehicle and opened fire, police said.

The man was struck in the chest and leg, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

About an hour and a half prior, a 23-year-old man was shot in the hand in Bronzeville on the South Side.

He was walking about 7 p.m. in the 4800 block of South Forrestville Avenue when another man approached him and demanded his belongings, police said.

The man handed over some change and then attempted to disarm the robber, who then fired shots, according to police. The 23-year-old was struck in the right hand and took himself to Provident Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

The day’s first reported shooting wounded a man in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.

The 41-year-old was walking into an apartment building about 3:37 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Albany Avenue when someone fired shots at him from a vehicle, police said.

The man was struck in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

Seven people were killed and 26 others were injured in shootings across Chicago over the weekend.