5 shot, 1 killed Tuesday in Chicago

Five people were shot Tuesday in Chicago, including a man who was killed in Englewood on the South Side.

The man, 40, was standing in the street about 3 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Wolcott Avenue when someone approached him and opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was hit multiple times and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the fatality.

Later in the evening, a teenage boy was critically wounded in a double shooting at the Wentworth Gardens apartments on the South Side.

The boy, 16, was outside with an 18-year-old man about 8:20 p.m. in the 200 block of West 38th Place when shots rang out, striking them both, according to police.

The 16-year-old was struck in the torso and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, police said. The 18-year-old was stabilized at the University of Chicago Medical Center after being shot in the hip and arm.

Early Tuesday, a 30-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by in Kilbourn Park on the Northwest Side.

He was driving in the 4200 block of West Belmont Avenue just before 3 a.m. when an unknown vehicle pulled alongside him and someone inside fired shots, police said.

He was struck in twice in the leg and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center for treatment, police said. He was in fair condition.

The day’s first reported shooting left a 21-year-old man injured in Washington Park on the South Side.

About 12:35 a.m., he was sitting in his parked vehicle in the 5600 block of South Michigan Avenue when someone approached from behind and fired shots, police said.

He was struck in the arm but drove himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment, police said. He was in fair condition.

Five people were shot on Monday in Chicago as well.