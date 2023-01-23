5 shot, 2 fatally, during targeted home invasion on Chicago's South Side

Two people were killed and three others were injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood.

Shots rang out around 1:45 p.m. in a second floor apartment in the 2900 block of East 78th Street.

A woman in her 20s was shot in the head and died. A man, who was around 25 years old, was shot in the back and also died.

Chicago police Deputy Chief Sean Loughran said during an afternoon press conference that it was a targeted home invasion.

"I can't discuss the motive, it's unique to the crime itself and I don't want to take that away from the area detectives," said Dep. Chief Loughran. "What I can speak states specifically is does not appear to be a random act."

Another man was shot in the back and arm, and suffered a graze wound to the neck. He drove himself to a nearby McDonald's. He and two others remain in critical condition.

Police are not revealing yet whether all the victims lived together at that address.

"We're investigating any relationship between any victims and offenders at this time," said Dep. Chief Loughran.

Neighbors say this is very uncommon in this community as it's usually a quiet area.

"This is not normal, I’m very surprised. Five people, two fatals. I’m shocked," said Monay Mack, who has lived in the area for 50 years. "I seen it decline. We thought it was getting better, but with recent gun shootings, we need to stop the recent gun shootings around here."

The victims’ identities have not been revealed.

Police may be looking for two gunmen who fled the scene. If you know anything, you are asked to call police. There is a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.