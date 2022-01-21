5 shot, 2 fatally, Thursday in Chicago

Five people were shot, two fatally, Thursday across Chicago.

One man was killed and two others wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in Austin on the West Side.

About 5:30 p.m., the group was shot at while traveling in a vehicle in the 5500 block of West Hadden Avenue, Chicago police said.

A 21-year-old man was struck to the shoulder and transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.

Another man, 20, was hit in the back and taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said. The third man, 23, suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Thursday night, a man was shot to death in Auburn Gresham on the South Side.

The 40-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle about 9:30 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Sangamon Avenue when two males approached on foot and opened fire, police said.

He suffered gunshot wounds to the head and chest and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He has not yet been identified.

At least one other person was wounded in citywide shootings Thursday.

Seven people were shot Wednesday in Chicago.