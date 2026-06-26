'I felt them on my face': Rogers Park tenant says rats chewed on him while he slept

The Brief A Rogers Park tenant says he woke up to a rat chewing on his face inside his apartment. The tenant claims rats have infested the building for months and that management failed to address the problem. Building ownership disputes the allegations, while a tenant union says dozens of residents continue to deal with poor living conditions.



A Rogers Park tenant says he woke up in the middle of the night to a rat chewing on his face after months of dealing with a rodent infestation inside his apartment.

Herivierto Hernandez said the incident happened about three weeks ago in his garden-level apartment on Damen Avenue. He said he had fallen asleep after a long day at work when he felt something on his face around 3 a.m.

"I felt them on my face and threw them off my face," Hernandez said.

Hernandez said he suffered facial injuries and later sought medical treatment, including a rabies shot. He said his eye remains irritated, and he continues to recover.

The backstory:

The tenant alleges rats have been a persistent problem in his apartment for months. He claims he has repeatedly reported the issue but that neither the management company nor the property’s owners have fully resolved the infestation.

The conditions inside the unit were severe enough that FOX Chicago conducted its interview with Hernandez outside the building.

Hernandez is one of more than 60 tenants who belong to Fuerzas Activas de la Damen, a tenant union affiliated with the All-Chicago Tenant Alliance. Union members have been engaged in an ongoing dispute with building ownership over rent increases, eviction proceedings and building conditions.

In a news release, the tenant union alleged that rats and cockroaches have continued to plague multiple units and that maintenance concerns have gone unaddressed.

The union also claims ownership has filed lawsuits against tenants and organizers in response to their organizing efforts. Organizers argue the legal actions are intended to discourage tenant advocacy, an allegation ownership has disputed in court filings.

Jake Marshall-Braun, an attorney with Beyond Legal Aid representing tenants in ongoing litigation, said landlords remain responsible for maintaining safe living conditions regardless of whether tenants are behind on rent or involved in eviction proceedings.

"A landlord’s responsibility to maintain their building does not end when a tenant is behind on rent or is in eviction proceedings," Marshall-Braun said in a statement.

The other side:

A maintenance contractor familiar with the property told FOX Chicago that ownership has been working to address pest issues. The contractor said some residents have struggled to maintain cleanliness in their units and suggested complaints have intensified following rent increases.

FOX Chicago reached out to Rogers Park Apartments, Rogers Park 1 Holdings LLC and attorney Imran Khan for comment. As of publication, no response had been received.

What's next:

Hernandez said he is seeking compensation for his medical expenses and wants building conditions improved for all residents.

The tenant union says it plans to continue its efforts until it reaches what it considers a fair agreement with ownership.