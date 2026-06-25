Chicagoland storm aftermath: Flooding, power outages and damage

The Brief Strong storms brought damaging winds, heavy rain and flooding across parts of Chicagoland Wednesday night. Downed trees, power lines and flooded roads were reported from the northwest suburbs to northwest Indiana. More than 23,000 customers were without power Thursday morning as cleanup got underway.



Strong thunderstorms moved across the Chicago area Wednesday night, leaving behind flooded roads, downed trees, power outages and damage stretching from the northwest suburbs into northwest Indiana.

What we know:

Heavy rain and strong winds caused problems across much of the region, with damage reported in several communities, including Elgin, Streamwood, Chicago's West Beverly neighborhood and Griffith, Indiana.

Storm damage in Griffith, Indiana.

In Bartlett, village officials said the storm knocked down numerous trees and power lines, especially on the north side of town. Widespread power outages were also reported.

Village crews, first responders, Public Works employees and ComEd crews are working to restore power and clear hazards. Cleanup efforts continued Thursday morning as crews assessed tree damage and worked to clear roads, sidewalks and public spaces.

The storm comes just about two weeks after an EF-1 tornado caused damage in Bartlett.

Illinois State Police said downed power lines near Interstate 94 between 115th and 130th streets were reported around 9 p.m. Wednesday. The lines were cleared around midnight, and there were no interstate closures Thursday morning, although the Illinois Department of Transportation may still be working in the area.

In Indiana, flooding and power outages were reported across Merrillville. Town officials urged drivers not to travel through flooded streets.

Flooding in Merrillville, Indiana.

"The American Red Cross has relocated its temporary shelter to Pierce Middle School, 199 E. 70th Ave., for residents impacted by the June 11 tornado," officials said. "If your home was damaged and you are unable to safely stay there or secure other accommodations, the shelter is available and equipped with cots, blankets, meals and snacks for those in need. Shower facilities are also available on site."

As of 6 a.m. Thursday:

More than 2,600 ComEd customers were without power across the Chicago area.

More than 21,000 NIPSCO customers were without power across northwest Indiana.

What's next:

The storms have moved out of the area, leaving behind pockets of damage and cleanup work.

Thursday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s before skies become partly to mostly cloudy overnight with lows around 60.

Friday will be cooler, with highs only in the low 70s and a chance for showers mainly south of Chicago.

Warmer weather returns this weekend, with highs climbing into the low 80s Saturday and the upper 80s Sunday.

A prolonged stretch of hot weather is expected to begin Monday, with temperatures reaching the 90s through much, if not all, of next week. Heat index values could climb into the triple digits.