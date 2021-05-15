5 shot, 1 fatally, at party in Gresham

One person was killed and four others were wounded in a shooting early Saturday at a party in Gresham on the South Side.

Several people were at a gathering in the 7800 block of South Loomis Boulevard when a gunman opened fire shortly after 3 a.m., according to Chicago police.

A 26-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet identified the man.

A 21-year-old was also struck in the head and taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said. A 25-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was taken to the same hospital in fair condition, police said.

Another man, 23, suffered two gunshot wounds to the right arm and was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said. A fifth man, 21, was struck in the shoulder and listed in fair condition at the same hospital, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.