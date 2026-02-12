Noah Kahan to bring stadium tour to Wrigley Field this summer

The Brief Noah Kahan will bring his stadium tour to Wrigley Field on July 14. The tour supports Kahan's upcoming album, The Great Divide, set for release in April. Tickets are now on-sale.



Folk-pop star Noah Kahan will bring his biggest tour yet to Chicago's Wrigley Field this summer.

What we know:

The award-winning, multi-platinum artist will bring The Great Divide Tour to Wrigley Field on July 14, marking his only Chicago stop on a stadium run that stretches across North America.

Dig deeper:

The tour follows the release of Kahan’s new single, "The Great Divide," and comes ahead of his fourth studio album of the same name, set to arrive April 21.

Best known for his breakout single, "Stick Season," Kahan has quickly become one of the most streamed and in-demand artists in the world, blending folk storytelling with arena-sized emotion.

What's next:

The Chicago stop is part of a 23-city stadium tour that runs from June through August. Other Midwest stops include Cincinnati, St. Louis and Minneapolis.

Tickets for the show are now available through Kahan’s official website and major ticketing platforms.