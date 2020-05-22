5 shot Thursday in Chicago

article

Five people were wounded Thursday in gun violence across Chicago.

The latest shooting happened in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

A 44-year-old man was walking about 11:35 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Gladys Avenue when someone fired shots, striking him in the leg three times, Chicago police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition. He told police he didn’t see the shooter or know where the shots came from.

Earlier in the night, a man was shot in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

The 49-year-old was standing about 10:08 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Ridgeway Avenue when two males emerged from a gangway and one of them opened fire, police said. The man was struck in the face and taken to Norwegian American Hospital in good condition.

Less than an hour before that, a man was shot in Calumet Heights on the South Side.

The man, 18, was in his vehicle about 9:30 p.m. in the 9100 block of South Blackstone Avenue when a male approached and fired shots, police said. He was hit in the arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Chicago police investigate a shooting May 22, 2020, in the 100 block of North Lorel Avenue.

Another man was shot Thursday afternoon in Austin on the West Side.

The 42-year-old was on the front porch of a home about 3:26 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Long Avenue when someone approached and fired shots, police said. He was hit in the back, hip and abdomen and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

The day’s first reported shooting happened half an hour earlier in Englewood on the South Side.

About 3:06 p.m., a 29-year-old man was in the 6900 block of South Paulina Street when he was shot in the groin, police said. He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Six people were shot Wednesday in Chicago, one of them fatally.