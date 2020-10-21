5 shot Tuesday in Chicago

Five people were shot Tuesday in Chicago.

The day’s most recent reported shooting wounded a teenage boy when he was shot in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The boy, 16, was shot in the ear about 7:50 p.m. in an alley in the 3200 block of West Lake Street, Chicago police said.

The boy was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

Minutes prior, a man was shot in Rogers Park on the North Side.

The 67-year-old man was on a sidewalk about 7:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Howard Street, when he heard gunshots and was grazed in the left ankle, police said.

He was transported to St. Francis Hospital and his condition was stabilized, police said.

Advertisement

A man was shot in Roseland on the South Side.

Someone in a vehicle fired shots at the 25-year-old about 5:40 p.m. as he sat in a vehicle in the 700 block of East 108th Street, police said.

The man was struck multiple times in the body and showed up at Roseland Hospital, where he was in fair condition, police said.

A 24-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

About 2:40 a.m. he was found by police in the passenger side of a vehicle in the 4600 block of South Hermitage Avenue, with a gunshot wound to his head, police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The day’s first reported shooting wounded a 19-year-old woman in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

About 1 a.m. she was the passenger of a vehicle in the 6700 block of South Troy Street, when someone fired shots at the vehicle from the street, striking her in the right shoulder and hand, police said.

She walked into Holy Cross Hospital and is in fair condition, police said.

Five people were shot, one fatally, Monday in Chicago.