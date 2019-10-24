5 shot Wednesday in Chicago

Five people were shot Wednesday in Chicago, including a man who was shot in Bronzeville on the South Side.

The man, 24, was walking about 9:30 p.m. when someone jumped out of a gold-colored SUV in the 4600 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the leg and ran to the 4500 block of South Forrestville Avenue before paramedics took him to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. His condition was stabilized.

A man was seriously wounded after being shot in Parkway Gardens on the South Side.

The man, 41, was shot in the abdomen and foot about 8:45 p.m. in the 6400 block of South King Drive, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

The man would not cooperate with officers, police said, but investigators believe the shooting may have been a drive-by carried out by someone in a white Dodge Challenger or Charger.

A 32-year-old man was shot in Calumet Heights on the South Side.

The man was on the front porch of a home about 6:50 p.m. in the 9100 block of South Essex Avenue when someone walked up and fired shots, police said.

The man was struck in the abdomen and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

A 19-year-old man was shot within a block of St. Sabina Academy in Auburn Gresham on the South Side.

He was walking out of a business about 11:20 a.m. in the 7700 block of South Racine Avenue when he heard gunfire, police said.

After realizing he was shot, he drove a couple blocks away and flagged down officers, police said.

He was taken with a gunshot wound to the buttocks to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

St. Sabina Academy, which is a block away from the shooting at 7801 S. Throop St., was briefly placed on soft lockdown, according to police radio reports.

Reached by phone, the principal of the school declined to comment.

A 42-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by in Old Town on the Near North Side.

About 1:15 a.m., he was walking in the 1300 block of North Sedqwick Street when someone inside a red SUV fired shots at him, police said. He was struck in the left leg and right foot.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was stabilized, police said.

Wednesday’s shootings come after a Tuesday were three people were killed and four wounded citywide.