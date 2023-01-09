5 teens charged in violent robbery of man in Roseland

Five juveniles are facing charges in the violent robbery of an 18-year-old Sunday in the Roseland neighborhood.

Two girls and three boys, ages 15 and 16, were identified as the group who beat and robbed the man around 4:30 p.m. in the 10600 block of South Champlain Avenue, according to Chicago police.

They were arrested moments after the attack, police said.

Each teen was charged with one felony count of robbery and one misdemeanor count of battery causing bodily harm, police said.

No further information was immediately available.