5 teens shot inside Zion home: police

Police found five shooting victims inside a Zion home early Sunday morning.

Zion police officers were responding to a report of multiple gunshots in the 1800 block of Horeb Avenue around 12:19 a.m. where they found five teens wounded.



Four high school-age kids were shot and taken to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries. Police say they've been treated and released.

A fifth victim, an 18-year-old man, was shot in the abdomen and is in critical, but stable condition being treated at a local hospital.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE



The Zion Police Department is investigating and says this was most likely a targeted attack towards people at the residence, nothing indicates a risk to the public.



The investigation is ongoing, and no other details are available for release at this time.



Anyone with information regarding this case can call the Zion Police Department at (847) 872-8000 or Lake County Crime Stoppers at (847) 662-2222.