5 wounded, 3 fatally, within an hour in two Chicago shootings

article

Five people were shot, three fatally, in two shootings in Chicago Friday afternoon.

At about 4:25 p.m., three men were inside a vehicle in the 4400 block of West 81st Street when they were all shot by an unknown offender, police said.

A 38-year-old man was shot in the back and chest and was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A second male victim, age unknown, was shot in the chest and transported to an area hospital, where he was also pronounced dead.

The third male victim, age also unknown, was shot in the face and right shoulder and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

About an hour later, a 36-year-old man and another man, age unknown, were inside a vehicle in the 3500 block of North Schraeder when they were both struck by gunfire, police said.

The 36-year-old was shot in the thigh and hand and was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

The other man was struck in the body and pronounced dead.

No offenders are in custody.