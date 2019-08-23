5 wounded Thursday in Chicago shootings

article

At least five people were shot Thursday across Chicago, including a 16-year-old girl wounded in a drive-by in Englewood on the South Side

She was outside about 12:34 a.m. with a large group of people gathered in the 6600 block of South Oakley Avenue when someone inside a passing gray or silver-colored Nissan opened fire, Chicago police said. The teen was struck in the leg and taken to Comer Children's hospital in good condition.

A bullet also struck a 38-year-old man in the foot, police said. He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

Another 16-year-old was shot around noon in Union Ridge on the Northwest Side.

The boy was on the street about 12:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of North Natchez Avenue when he heard gunshots and felt pain, police said. He was hit in the arm and taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. His condition was stabilized.

About an hour later, a man was hurt in a drive-by on the North Side.

The 34-year-old was on a sidewalk about 1:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of North Hoyne Avenue when someone unleashed gunfire from a black Nissan Maxima, police said. The man was grazed in the wrist and refused medical attention on the scene.

Thursday's latest shooting happened in Fuller Park on the South Side.

About 11 p.m., someone got out of a red Honda Civic in the 200 block of West Root Street and unleashed gunfire, hitting a 25-year-old man who was in the driver's seat of a parked vehicle three times in the leg, police said.

An acquaintance drove the man to Rush University Medical Center and he was transferred to Stroger Hospital, police said. His condition was stabilized.

On Wednesday, one person was killed and three others were wounded in citywide shootings.