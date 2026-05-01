Driver charged with attempted murder after violent road rage incident on I-57

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The Brief A man is charged after a violent road rage incident on I-57. Police say he caused multiple crashes and attacked another driver. He now faces attempted murder and other felony charges.



A New Jersey man is facing an attempted murder charge after authorities say a road rage incident involving a semi-truck led to multiple crashes and a violent assault on Interstate 57.

What we know:

Illinois State Police said Hassan A. Moutassim, 25, drove recklessly Tuesday on northbound I-57, causing eight separate crashes beginning near 127th Street.

Police said after the final crash near Halsted Street, Moutassim stopped his truck, exited the vehicle and pulled a driver from one of the damaged cars before attacking him. Authorities alleged he battered the victim and attempted to strangle him.

Troopers responded to the scene and took Moutassim into custody. The victim was transported to a hospital with injuries.

Moutassim was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery on a public way and aggravated battery by strangulation.

He remains in custody pending his initial court appearance. The investigation remains ongoing.