Man, 32, shot to death on Chicago's West Side

The Brief A 32-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds Monday afternoon in the 3900 block of West Flournoy Street. He was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital, and Area Four detectives are investigating.



A 32-year-old man was shot and killed Monday afternoon in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood.

Deadly West Side shooting

What we know:

Officers responded around 12:45 p.m. to the 3900 block of West Flournoy Street, where they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

The man was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released information about a possible suspect or the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified the victim.

Area Four detectives are investigating. No further details were immediately available.