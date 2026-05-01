Harvey man charged after guns, drugs found during eviction in Country Club Hills

The Brief Officers found guns, drugs and other items while enforcing an eviction order in Country Club Hills. A 26-year-old Harvey man now faces multiple felony charges. A stolen vehicle and other items were also recovered from the property.



A Harvey man is facing multiple charges after Cook County Sheriff’s police found guns, drugs and a stolen vehicle while carrying out a court-ordered eviction in Country Club Hills earlier this week.

What we know:

Officers were at a home in the 3900 block of West 171st Place on Tuesday to enforce an eviction order for unknown occupants when they discovered several items inside and outside the property.

Authorities said officers recovered five loaded firearms, including two modified with "switches" to fire automatically. One of the guns had been reported stolen from a shipment headed to Lexington, Kentucky.

They also found a 50-round drum magazine, four other extended magazines, an AR butt stock and an AR sling.

Officers reported finding several types of drugs, including 75 Ecstasy pills, 111 oxycodone pills, seven bottles of promethazine hydrochloride and about 3.5 pounds of weed.

Jamell Compton | CCSO

Other items recovered included ammunition, four state license plates, multiple state ID cards, credit cards, phones and more than 100 checks. A BMW parked in the driveway had been reported stolen out of Allegheny County, Pennsylvania.

Animal control was contacted after two puppies were found in the garage.

Four people inside the home were detained during the investigation. One of them, 26-year-old Jamell Compton of Harvey, was charged Wednesday with the following:

Aggravated unlawful possession of a machine gun.

Four counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Four counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

One count of possession of cannabis.

Misdemeanor count of obstructing identification.

What's next:

Compton was ordered held in custody at the Cook County Jail following a court appearance on Thursday in Markham.

The other three people detained at the home were released without charges.