Baby found unresponsive in Plainfield home dies, investigation underway

The Brief A 2-month-old boy was found unresponsive Sunday in a Plainfield home and later died at a hospital. An autopsy has been scheduled, with results expected in several weeks. Investigators are working with multiple agencies, and no charges have been filed.



A 2-month-old boy died Tuesday after he was found unresponsive at a Plainfield home earlier this week, authorities said.

What we know:

Will County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 5:53 p.m. Sunday to a home in the 14100 block of Lehigh Drive to help firefighters responding to an unresponsive infant.

When deputies arrived, the child was being taken by ambulance to a local hospital. He was later airlifted to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

The infant died Tuesday night at the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released details about what led to the child becoming unresponsive.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to determine the cause and manner of death, but results from the autopsy — conducted on Thursday — could take several weeks.

What's next:

Detectives are working with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, Comer Children’s Hospital and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Authorities said the case is being investigated as a criminal matter, but no charges have been filed.