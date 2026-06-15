CPD: Man stabbed CTA rider in Loop
CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of stabbing a CTA rider earlier this month in the Loop.
What we know:
Police said the incident happened June 3 in the 500 block of South La Salle Street around 7:25 p.m.
A 36-year-old man was riding a Blue Line train when he became involved in a fight with an unknown man. During the confrontation, the suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim before fleeing.
The victim suffered a laceration to his neck and additional cuts to the left side of his body. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.
Police described the suspect as a Black man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with the number "24" on the front, a blue surgical mask, light-colored jeans and black gym shoes.
CTA Blue Line stabbing suspect | CPD
What we don't know:
It remains unclear what led to the fight that sparked the stabbing.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip through CPDTIP.com using reference number JK280743.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.