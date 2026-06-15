CPD: Man stabbed CTA rider in Loop

The Brief Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of stabbing a CTA Blue Line rider in the Loop. The attack happened June 3 aboard a train in the 500 block of South La Salle Street. A 36-year-old man suffered cuts to his neck and body and was hospitalized in fair condition.



Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of stabbing a CTA rider earlier this month in the Loop.

What we know:

Police said the incident happened June 3 in the 500 block of South La Salle Street around 7:25 p.m.

A 36-year-old man was riding a Blue Line train when he became involved in a fight with an unknown man. During the confrontation, the suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim before fleeing.

The victim suffered a laceration to his neck and additional cuts to the left side of his body. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

Police described the suspect as a Black man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with the number "24" on the front, a blue surgical mask, light-colored jeans and black gym shoes.

CTA Blue Line stabbing suspect | CPD

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led to the fight that sparked the stabbing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip through CPDTIP.com using reference number JK280743.