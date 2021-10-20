5-year-old boy found alone at North Side CTA station

A young boy has been reunited with his mother after he was found wandering around a CTA Red Line Station on the North Side by himself.

The 5-year-old boy was spotted by a CTA employee about 2:50 a.m. on Wednesday at the Belmont Station in the 900 block of West Belmont Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The boy was not hurt, but was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition by the Chicago Fire Department.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

The boy's mother called 911 and reported that her son was missing and that he was supposed to be with a babysitter.

Officers took the mother to the hospital where she was reunited with her son.

Advertisement

No charges were filed.