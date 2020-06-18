5-year-old boy, man wounded in Back of the Yards shooting

article

Two people, including a 5-year-old boy, were shot Thursday in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

About 5 p.m., they were sitting on a porch on West 50th Place when someone unleashed gunfire, Chicago police and fire officials said.

The boy was struck in the buttocks and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, officials said. A 19-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Fire officials said they were in serious-to-critical condition, while police said they were stabilized.

No arrests have been reported. Area One detectives are investigating.