5-year old fatally stabbed in East Garfield Park

A 5-year-old girl is dead after being stabbed on Saturday in the 3200 block of Fulton Boulevard, according to police sources.

At 9:18 a.m., police officers responded to a person stabbed. Upon arrival, officers observed the victim with stab wounds to the body being treated by the Chicago Fire Department.

The officers were then approached by the female offender, who has been placed into custody.

CFD transported the child to Stroger Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

