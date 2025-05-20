5-year-old girl among injured after vehicle slams into Chicago daycare, police say

The Brief A crash at 84th Place and Kedzie sent an SUV into a daycare building Tuesday afternoon. A 5-year-old girl inside the New Knowledge Learning Center was hospitalized with a head injury. Both drivers were also taken to the hospital in good condition.



Three people, including a 5-year-old girl, were hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after a crash sent an SUV into a daycare on Chicago’s Southwest Side.

What we know:

Chicago police say the crash happened around 2:15 p.m. in the 8400 block of South Kedzie Avenue.

A silver Honda SUV was heading east on 84th Place when it collided with a black Nissan sedan traveling south on Kedzie. After the impact, the SUV left the roadway and crashed into the New Knowledge Learning Center, which police said suffered structural damage.

Inside the building, a 5-year-old girl was injured. She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition with a cut to her head.

Both drivers—a 67-year-old man behind the wheel of the SUV and the driver of the Nissan—were taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital for observation, also in good condition.

Citations are pending.

What's next:

CPD's Major Accident Detectives are continuing their investigation.