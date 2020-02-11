50 storage units broken into on Northwest Side: police

Police are investigating an early Tuesday break-in at a Northwest Side storage facility where at least 50 units were burglarized in the Galewood neighborhood.

A manager of the facility called police after noticing someone had broken through a fence and pried open the locks of the units about 3 a.m. in the 2300 block of North Harlem Avenue, Chicago police said.

The Public Storage at 2351 N. Harlem Ave. is the only storage facility on that block.

The owners of the lockers had not been notified and it was unknown what had been taken, police said. No arrests have been made.