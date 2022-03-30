50-year-old woman jumps from Aurora building in fire that injured 7

A 50-year-old woman who jumped from the roof of a burning Aurora building is among seven injured while escaping a fire Wednesday morning, according to the Aurora Fire Department.

Just after 12:20 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to 15 N. Broadway for a structure fire with multiple people trapped in the rear of the 3-story tall building.

All residents were able to escape, but one – the 50-year-old woman – was trapped on the roof, fire officials said. The woman jumped from the roof of an adjacent building, falling about 20 feet. She is currently sustaining significant injuries, fire officials said.

Paramedics treated and transported a total of seven people to local hospitals. In addition to the 50-year-old woman, a 58-year-old man was in serious condition due to severe smoke inhalation and a 43-year-old man, 43-year-old woman, 36-year-old man, 20-year-old woman and a 9-year-old child all suffered minor smoke inhalation. They have all been discharged from the hospital, officials said.

A 50-year-old male firefighter sustained a minor injury, officials said.

The apartments have been deemed uninhabitable, and Red Cross, along with Victim Services were called to the scene to assist the displaced victims.

The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes, officials said.