500-pound 'Butter Cow' unveiled ahead of Illinois State Fair

Illinois State Fair officials unveiled the World's Best Butter Cow Wednesday afternoon.

The Butter Cow is located in the Dairy Building at the Fairgrounds, where fresh cream puffs and ice cream will be served.

Sarah Pratt sculpted the bovine using the theme "grow with us."

It brings together the interaction between the farmer, the land and the animal.

"Sarah could not have done a better job with this scene and bringing this scene to life. Illinois has long stood as a beacon of progress, of innovation and of opportunity with agriculture as the backbone of all of our achievements here," said Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

The sculpture is made of 500 to 800 pounds of unsalted butter.

The first Butter Cow was unveiled in 1922.

The state fair runs through the 20th.