'Butter Cow' to be unveiled Wednesday at Illinois State Fairgrounds

The iconic "Butter Cow" at the Illinois State Fair will be unveiled on Wednesday.

The announcement was made Tuesday as Illinois gears up for its annual celebration.

The Butter Cow is made up of 500 pounds of unsalted butter. Each year, droves of people flock to the Illinois State Fairgrounds to take in the sight.

The unveiling will take place at 3 p.m. in the Dairy Building. In attendance will be Gov. JB Pritzker, his wife and our first lady, and other state leaders.

At the Illinois State Fair in Springfield, visitors check out the butter cow sculpture on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The fair opens on Aug. 10.

Headlining acts for the fair include Nelly, The Doobie Brothers, Alanis Morissette and REO Speedwagon. The fun doesn't stop there. The fair will also have horse and auto races, the Twilight Parade, carnival rides and a mouth-watering selection of vendors.

Officials said they are excited for festivities to get underway.

"This year, the multipurpose arena will be open. It's an $8.6 million renovation. There's new HVAC going into the coliseum. That's to make it a year round use facility, which will absolutely be amazing," said Illinois director of Agriculture Jerry Costello.

The festival ends Aug. 20th.

Ticket cost varies depending on what you want to see each night. Click here for pricing.