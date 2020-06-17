$50,000 reward for help finding missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen

The reward has been doubled for help finding a Fort Hood solider who has been missing for almost two months.

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) announced Tuesday that they have agreed to match the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command's $25,000 reward to find 20-year-old Pfc. Vanessa Guillen. The combined reward is now $50,000.

Guillen was last seen April 22 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at Fort Hood in the parking lot of Regimental Engineer Squadron Headquarters, 3rd Cavalry Regiment. She has not been heard from since.

Her car keys, barracks room key, identification card, and wallet were later found in the armory room where she was working earlier in the day.

Fort Hood officials and Special Agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, a 20-year-old Soldier stationed at Fort Hood, Texas. (Fort Hood Press Center)

Guillen is described as being of Hispanic descent, 5’2” tall, 126 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in the parking lot wearing a black t-shirt and purple fitness-type pants.

Guillen’s Military Occupational Specialty is a 91F, Small Arms/Artillery Repairer. She is originally from Houston.

Rep. Sylvia Garcia is now working directly with the family. She has reached out to the Congressional Hispanic Caucus of the United States Congress and is working to elevate the case.

“We need to make sure that parents know that when they entrust their children to the United States of America into one of their services, that they will be taken care of, that they will be protected,” Rep. Garcia said.

Army CID says more than 150 people have been interviewed.

“We are working very closely with multiple law enforcement agencies to include the FBI, Belton Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety, as well as others,” said Chris Grey, spokesman for Army CID. “We have also partnered with Texas EquuSearch and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to tap into their resources as well. We have participated in ground and air searches on Fort Hood and throughout the Central Texas region.”

Anyone with information can contact Army CID Special Agents at 254-287-2722 or the Military Police Desk at 254-288-1170. They can also anonymously submit information at https://www.cid.army.mil/report-a-crime.html. People wishing to remain anonymous will be honored to the degree allowable under the law and the information will be held in the strictest confidence allowable.

This story was reported from Houston.