$50,000 reward offered in armed robbery of mail carrier in Humboldt Park

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering up to $50,000 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects involved in an armed robbery in Humboldt Park.

On May 19, around 3:11 a.m., the suspects robbed a USPS letter carrier in the 1000 block of North Hamlin Avenue.

The suspects were described as men in their early-20s, wearing black masks and black-hooded sweatshirts.

The suspect involved in the armed robbery in Humbodlt Park.

The robbers fled in a silver Jeep or Ford SUV, police said.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at (877)-876-2455.