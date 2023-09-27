$50K winning Powerball ticket sold in northwest Indiana

A $50,000 winning ticket was sold at a northwest Indiana liquor store for Monday night’s Powerball drawing.

The winning ticket was bought at LIQGO 511, located at 1604 East Summit Street in Crown Point, and matched four out of five numbers to win $50,000, according to a statement from the Hoosier Lottery. Monday’s winning numbers were 10, 12, 22, 36, 50 and 4.

The winner is urged to immediately sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they visit one of the prize centers.

The retailer will receive a $500 bonus, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling the ticket.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday's drawing is an estimated $850 million, making it the fourth-largest jackpot in the game's history and the ninth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

Indiana had the very first Powerball jackpot winner in 1992 and leads the nation in Powerball jackpot wins with 39, according to lottery officials.