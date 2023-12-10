53-year-old man killed by suspected intoxicated driver in Wheeling crash

A man is dead following a crash in Wheeling Sunday morning.

At about 2:15 a.m., a suspected intoxicated driver was in the wrong lane and struck another vehicle that was approaching Wheeling Road from westbound Palatine, police said.

The alleged intoxicated driver struck and killed the 53-year-old driver of the other vehicle.

There were two other occupants in each vehicle. One sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was made available.