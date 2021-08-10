56 Chicago-area dealerships impacted by mechanics strike

Expand / Collapse search
By FOX 32 News
More than 50 Chicago-area dealerships impacted by mechanics strike

The Chicago-area mechanics strike is now in its second week and more than 50 dealerships in the city and suburbs have been impacted.

CHICAGO - The Chicago-area mechanics strike is now in its second week and more than 50 dealerships in the city and suburbs have been impacted.

The dealers said on Tuesday they want IAM Mechanics' Local 701 back at the bargaining table.

"As we wait, there are about 800 of our dealers' technicians out on strike, walking the picket line… not getting a paycheck and wondering when their union is gonna get back to the bargaining table," said Dave Sloan of the Chicago Automobile Trade Association.

"Currently there has been little meaningful communications between the two sides. There are no scheduled meetings at this time," IAM representative Ronnie Gonzalez said in a statement.