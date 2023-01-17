Reward offered for information leading to arrest after 2 women were murdered in Hobart apartment

A $5,000 reward is being offered to find the person responsible for a double homicide that occurred in Hobart, Indiana last November.

The women were killed in the early morning hours of Nov. 3, 2022.

Police believe 20-year-old Destiny Jackson and her partner, 19-year-old Nazirah Muhammad, were sleeping when they were brutally murdered in an apartment on Ruta Drive. Police believe the suspect or suspects used a table to hoist themselves onto the women’s second-floor balcony. Then, they entered through an unlocked sliding glass patio door.

The two were fatally shot.

While police wait for the results of forensic evidence testing and continue to investigate, a community activist is offering a reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

Hobart police are holding a news conference Wednesday at 11 a.m. The victims' families are also expected to speak about the case.