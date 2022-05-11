5th grader brings weed gummies to Livonia school that kindergartner brought margaritas

It was just three weeks ago that FOX 2 reported on Grand River Academy in Livonia where a kindergartner brought a margaritas and Dixie cups to school for snack time. Now, at the same school, two 11-year-olds were hospitalized after one of them brought marijuana edibles to school.

Krstle Morton contacted FOX 2 after learning her son was given a marijuana edible in their 5th grade classroom. She said her son didn't know that the ‘funny' feeling he was experiencing was a high from the THC in the edibles.

"He was feeling funny. That's all he kept saying (was that) he felt funny," Morton said. "To know that my child had, has this in his system makes me angry. Devastated."

Morton told FOX 2 that another 5th grader brought the weed gummies to school on Monday and didn't warn her son what they were.

"This child intentionally brought Marijuana to the school and distributed it," she said.

Both 5th graders were taken to Beaumont Hospital and are okay but Livonia Police are investigating now to determine where the drugs came from.

"We might have to open up the conversation of drugs in elementary school because this is a prime example of what can happen," Morton said.

This is the second time in two weeks that a Michigan student brought weed gummies to school. A similar situation played out at an elementary school near Flint and the mom in that case was charged with second-degree child abuse.

Morton says that's the right action.

"The parent is number 1 to blame. Somebody is not watching this child. Someone is not paying attention to this child. And I don't know what's going on in their household," she said.

But that's not all. She thinks Grand River Academy needs to take responsibility too.

"I got a call before because my daughter brought in peanut butter crackers and they said she can't bring those because there are kids in here with peanut butter allergies but this boy is passing out marijuana in the classroom," Morton said.

The school released a statement to FOX 2 that said they do what they can to monitor what students bring into the school.

"We were distressed to realize one of our fifth-graders brought a marijuana-infused gummy to school Monday and shared it with a peer. Out of an abundance of caution, both children were sent to receive medical attention.

While edibles like these look like candy, they certainly are not – and parents need to take responsibility to keep these kinds of products out of the reach of their children. While we try to keep an eye on everything our students bring to school, that’s simply not possible.

We recognize this is a disturbing situation for any family and are working directly with the families of those students who were involved. We have also taken this opportunity to remind parents we have a zero-tolerance policy for bringing banned items to school. We encourage all parents and guardians to be vigilant about the food and snacks they are sending to school with their children."

Morton said, after what happened to her son, she's lost faith in the school.

"They got to do better at that school. It's gone downhill, used to be a good school," she said.

Livonia Police confirmed they are investigating the matter but could offer no further comment. Child Protective Services has been notified.