6 armed robberies reported within 24 hours on Chicago's West Side: police

Six armed robberies occurred within 24 hours on Chicago's West Side this week.

In each incident, the offenders approached the victims and took their vehicles or property at gunpoint, police said.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

800 block of North Laramie Avenue on May 21 at 3:15 p.m.

1100 block of North Long Avenue on May 22 at 12:15 a.m.

1000 block of North Massasoit Avenue on May 22 at 1:04 a.m.

1200 block of North Lockwood Avenue on May 22 at 5:13 a.m.

3800 block of West 19th Street on May 22 at 6:35 a.m.

800 block of North Latrobe Avenue on May 22 at 7:05 a.m.

The offenders are described as Black males between 16 and 24 years old. They are roughly 5'4" to 5'10" and weighed between 105 and 160 pounds.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The offenders were wearing ski masks, a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants and/or a red hooded sweatshirt with black pants.

If you have any information about these crimes, you are asked to contact Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8253 or Area Five Detectives at 312-746-7394.